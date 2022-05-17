Magnolia Steele the executive producer of Maggie’s Gurls Foundation and Marrlo Suzzanne the lead singer and director of The Galaxy Band, joined us on set today to discuss the upcoming Coming Out Gayla.

Steele discussed the mission of Maggie’s Gurls Foundation and the importance of bringing awareness to the mental health issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community. Maggie’s Gurls focuses on offering support and resources for those who need it through a queer-owned foundation that partners with allies in the community to bring awareness through events and education. The foundation raises funds and creates suicide awareness and prevention for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Suzzanne’s The Galaxy Band will be performing this Saturday at the Gayla. The band plays popular rock music from various decades and is comprised of drag queen musicians and vocalists. Their performance this upcoming weekend will be featuring 70s and 80s hits. @thegalaxxyband

The Gayla is this Saturday, bringing awareness to suicide and mental health for the LGBTQ+ community in a fun 50s-themed party. Attendees can enjoy food, beer, wine, a silent auction, and a drag show. All members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community are encouraged and invited to attend this event!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coming-out-gayla-maggies-gurls-foundation-launc-tickets-237894598147

www.maggiesgurls.org/

www.facebook.com/MaggiesGurlsFoundation/

www.instagram.com/maggiesgurlsfoundation/