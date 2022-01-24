Gadgets you can find at the local library

Did you hear there are lots of surprising things happening at the County Library? The Library of Things is now offering cool gadgets you wouldn’t necessarily think would be available at a library. They offer tech devices, science tools, and more!

With resources being more accessible to all, The Library helps bridge the digital divide. The items provided can be checked out and used by anyone. Each library branch checks out a variety of items from The Library of Things to offer a more creative, digital outlet.

A few gadgets you can check out are telescopes, memory hot spot, Google Chromebook, Launchpad Tablet, and a Storytime to Go kit. The Library of things makes it possible to bring resources, learning tools, and programs to the County Library home.

Having these devices more accessible will provide a greater learning experience for kids of all ages. Head to your local county library and explore more with these cool items!

To learn more about items offered in the Library of Things ask your branch librarian or go to thecountylibrary.org/LibraryOfThings for more information.