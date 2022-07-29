Ryan Kohli joins us to talk a special hack for your kitchen.

Kohli invented and co-founded the Cord Wrapper, something you can attach to appliances and wrap your cords around to save space.

But what sets it apart from other wrappers? It’s heat resistant. Don’t worry about your cords melting away with the heat of your cooking. In addition to heat resistance, it has a scalloped edge to catch cords and keep them in place and a flexible base.

It connects to a Kitchen Aid, Toaster, Instant Pot, printer, heater and so much more.

Follow @the_cordwrapper on Instagram or visit www.thecordwrapper.com to save some counter space this summer.