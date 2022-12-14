SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Hoping to make an impact on today’s youth, Laurieann Thorpe, Executive Director of Prevent Child Abuse Utah, and Lance Black, VP of Marketing at Gabb Wireless

have joined forces to protect children from harmful social media content and predators. The two joined us on the show to share what they’re doing and how you can get involved.

Prevent Child Abuse Utah is proud to honor Gabb Wireless with the Child Advocate of the Year Award for its efforts and services. Research shows that 1 in 5 kids have received a sexual solicitation online, and 82% of online sex crimes against minors start by predators using social media to contact victims and get their info. Gabb aims to create the safest phones for kids and help parents keep kids safe.

Help support the cause with the purchase of a Child Abuse Prevention Kit for Families or lapel pins.

Facebook & Instagram: @PreventChildAbuseUtah @GabbWireless

TikTok: @PCAUtah

Website: PCAUtah.org

gabbwireless.com