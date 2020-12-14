Smaller gatherings, bigger details with Fuse Weddings & Events

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Fuse Weddings and Events planner Mara Mazdzer tells us that while events and gatherings are small, the details don’t have to be! There are fun upgrades, and personal details you can do to make your day as special as ever. With a smaller number of attendees, that gives you the option to redirect budget into other elements.

Mara brought a beautiful display, and tells us that simple things such as upgrading your plates and sliverware will bring in something special to the venue. Polished minimalist, yet upscale is the big trend Mara is seeing. We got to glimpse this look up close and personal with all that she brought in! Think mixed metal, matte black, and gold or black chairs upgraded from the typical folded, padded chair found at most venues.

Guests are wearing masks, tables are spaced, the ceremony area is spaced, and no communal food areas are just some of the safety precautions those planning their wedding are taking.

To chat with Mara, visit her online and on social media!

www.fuseweddingsandevents.com IG @fuseweddingsandevents Facebook: fuseweddingsandevents