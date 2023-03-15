SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Mindfulness and wellness tools can help to simplify your meditation practice. Andrea Taylor, co-owner of 108 Meditate, told us about her new company and how their wellness subscription boxes can guide your self-care.

The company started in November with the intention to help emphasize mindfulness. Their monthly packages give you the tools to guide you through meditation practice. A self-care box as you’ve never seen before! Each month highlights a specific focus for the practice. For example, their February package focused on tranquility and rest. It includes a pillowcase, essential oils, sleepy-time tea, an eye pillow, and a gua sha with a facial serum.

Anyone can use their products to guide them in self-care. Whether you’re a beginner or advanced in meditation, these packages can be an extremely valuable tool. It includes all the products you need to complete the practice, and the practice itself is where the value is. Meditation takes many forms, from cooking to creating artwork, to actually sitting and practicing mindfulness.

The company’s name itself represents spiritual completion. One represents truth. Zero, or “O” represents wholeness. Eight represents being infinite. Head to their website 108-meditate.com and use code “GTU” to get 10% off one of their monthly packages. You can also find them on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.