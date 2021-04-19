Furniture trends are evolving, what you can add to stay with the trends!

Courtney Clark from Set the Stage is back on the show today to talk about the latest furnishing trends.

Furniture and design trends are ever evolving and can often change quickly around us and interestingly enough, it is often different based on where you are located in the world.

Courtney shares that natural woods paired with upholstery and metals are still trending. Natural wood colors from light/blonde to deeper tones are not only beautiful but bring a sense of a calm natural look into our homes.

You might be wondering how you can add some of this trend into your home without replacing every piece, and rest assured we have a solution to do just that. You can keep your larger pieces in place and simply add smaller accent pieces that will bring in these elements. Mixing wood tones is huge right now as well. We are still seeing some live edge looks for those who gravitate towards the live edge looks.

There are going to be a few twists on current trends that we will begin to see in the next 9 to 12 months and one of those is mixing metals and more of a metallic look. Even seeing many pieces with almost a foil finish in three different metal tones as one! This means gold, copper and silver all in one piece. Mixing metals is not necessarily a new thing but for many it can seem strange. Try out these latest trends to update your home!

