If you are looking to give an old piece of furniture new life, Angela Short is your girl. She specializes in turning thrifted items into something modern and new that you are proud to display in your home.
Today she shared some of her tips when thrifting furniture:
- Look for “Antique or Real Wood”
- Dovetail drawers
- Mid-Century Modern
Steps to give the furniture a makeover:
- Clean with Krud Cutter
- Strip or Sand
- Paint or Stain
Check out some of her pieces that are for sale @Angela.Short.Home on Instagram.