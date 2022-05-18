TikTok and Instagram influencer Jane Williamson talks breaking stereotypes in her visit to the studio

today.

With 134 thousand followers on Instagram and 96 thousand followers on TikTok, Williamson takes a

lighthearted and honest approach to discussing Utah stereotypes and influencer stereotypes. She said

that most influencers show the glamorized moments in their lives and after she caught herself doing

many of the same things, she decided to create comedic spoofs of how not only influencers portray

themselves, but about many of the stereotypes associated with living in Utah.

With her fan base growing larger by the day and her light easy to relate to humorous content, you are

sure to find yourself laughing after taking a visit to her page. You can find Williamson on her Instagram

@jane or on TikTok @janeinsane_.