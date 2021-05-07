Funny tweets to wrap up Teacher Appreciation Week

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We wrap up Teacher Appreciation Week with funny tweets from teachers about how tough this school year has really been. These made us smile this morning.
- Plus, it’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately impacted parents, especially mothers. As of January, about 10 million American moms were staying home with their school-age children and not actively employed, 1.4 million more than a year earlier. In a Kaiser Family Foundation survey last summer, 69 percent of mothers said they’ve experienced an adverse health effect from the stress and worry of the pandemic. And gender disparities in household responsibilities persisted, with 59 percent of women saying they do more of the household chores and responsibilities and 74 percent of moms reporting they do more managing their children’s schedules and activities.
- And those planning to celebrate Mother’s Day with flowers will find their options costlier and more limited this year. The ripple effects of COVID-19 through the global economy and the airline industry – recently coupled with national strikes in Colombia and trucker shortages in the U.S. – have resulted in delayed and canceled shipments of cut hyacinths and other flowers from South America, Holland, Ireland and Israel, according to florists. Growers had nowhere to ship flowers when the public health crisis first hit, causing some to go out of business and others to plant far less, not knowing what was ahead. As with other industries, the coronavirus also led to shortages of workers not only needed to grow and harvest flowers but to sell them. We are jumping into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!
Utah Coronavirus
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter