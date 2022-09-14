- On Good Things Utah this morning – Siblings fight about seemingly anything and everything, right? No one knows this better than their parents. The funny moms and dads of Twitter often share the unpredictable reasons behind their children’s most heated arguments, from imaginary scenarios to personal competitions. Here are a hilarious few we wanted to share this morning:
- My kids are arguing about whether their imaginary pool in their imaginary mansion has an imaginary diving board and now i hae to break up a real slap fight.
- My kids are currently arguing over whose blood tastes better based on who has more mosquito bites.
- My kids are all arguing about which one of them has more cheese on their pizza so, sure, I highly recommend having children.
- My kids are arguing over who’s been the nicest today and the irony is totally lost on them.
- My kids fighting for 20 minutes over who gets to help me vacuum is the definition of a mixed blessing.
- Plus, the Emmy Awards hit a new low in viewership on Monday night, with its estimated audience of 5.9 million people even smaller than the COVID-19-disrupted ceremony two years ago. The Nielsen company said the ceremony honoring television’s best work, where “Ted Lasso” was named best comedy and “Succession” best drama, was down from the 7.4 million people who watched in 2021. Usually shown on a Sunday night, the Emmys were shifted to Monday to make way for NBC’s first “Sunday Night Football” game the night before. It couldn’t escape football, however, since it competed against a tight “Monday Night Football” game. The Emmys were hosted by Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live.”
- And while most teenagers are simply hoping to get their driver’s license, 17-year-old Mack Rutherford has had far loftier goals. The ambitious teen sought to become the youngest person to fly solo around the world. After five months and a day, Rutherford, who pledged not to cut his hair until he arrived home from the flights, successfully achieved the incredible feat. In March 2022, when he was still 16, Rutherford took off on his adventure. He began and ended his journey at an airport near Sophia, Bulgaria. Rutherford flew a Shark, a high-performance ultralight aircraft, that he affectionately calls Sharky. His exhilarating journey around the world tested his metal in the skies through monsoons, extreme temperatures, and the bureaucracy of the 52 countries he traveled through.
