- On Good Things Utah this morning – For parents, the first day of school can be a bittersweet event. On the one hand, it’s a poignant reminder of the passage of time — your little one is growing up before your eyes. But on the other hand, after a long summer break, you might be relieved to have them out of the house and relish the peace and quiet. Below, we’ve gathered funny tweets from parents about the highs, lows and hilarity that accompany the start of a new school year:
- “Today is the first day of school for my kids. They only go for 2 hrs. I get to drop them off, go home to use the bathroom and then go back to pick them up.”
- “I asked my son what time he wanted me to wake him up on the 1st day of school: “6:30, so I have enough time to shower & cry.”
- “All summer long: Kids are healthy. 5 minutes into the 1st day of school: Everyone has Ebola”
- Introducing my kids to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off the night before their first day of school may have been a mistake.
- “If it wasn’t for the first day of school, I’d never see my kids in a decent shirt one day a year.”
- Tune in and laugh with us for this Hot Topic this morning and so much more on a Monday edition of Good Things Utah!
