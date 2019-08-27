The Utah State Fair is right around the corner and what better way to get into the spirit than in your own kitchen with some deep fried food!

Charlotte Hancey joined us on behalf of the Utah State Fair to share her recipe for funnel cake bites with three dipping sauces.

Funnel Cake Bites with 3 Dipping Sauces

Ingredients:

1 egg

2 tablespoons canola oil

4 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 cups milk

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Canola oil, for frying

Powdered sugar, for garnish

Directions:

In a large bowl whisk together egg, oil, butter, vanilla, milk, and sugar. Gently whisk in flour, baking powder and salt. Stir until everything is combined (a few lumps are okay). Add about 3 inches of oil to a large, deep pot and heat to 350-360 degrees. Use a small scoop to carefully drop batter into oil. Do not crowd pan because the oil will cool down too much. Fry until golden on both sides. Remove from oil and drain on paper towel-lined plate. Allow to cool for about 1 minute then sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve immediately.

Cinnamon Roll Glaze Dip

Ingredients:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons vanilla

3-4 tablespoons milk

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a bowl and stir to combine.

Strawberries and Cream Dip

Ingredients:

½ cup heavy cream

4 tablespoons powdered sugar

3 tablespoons strawberry jam

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a bowl and stir to combine.

Nutella Dip

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups Cool Whip

¾ cup Nutella

4 tablespoons heavy cream

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a bowl and stir to combine. Add more cream if needed to reach desired consistency.

Take part in all of the Utah State Fair festivities September 5-15 at the Utah State Fairpark, 155 1000 W, Salt Lake City. See the schedule at utahstatefair.com.