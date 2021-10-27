Fundraiser supporting local non-profits

Park City and Summit County are supporting local non-profits with their massive Live PC Give PC fundraiser. Medical director of People’s Health Clinic, Dr. Mairi Leining, joins us in the studio to give viewers all the details about the event. This fundraiser on Nov. 5 is a 24 hour day of giving where you can donate to all the non-profits in Park City.

The Park City Community Foundation created this fundraiser about 10 years ago and has raised $16 million for non-profits in Park City over the past decade. Anyone who works, lives, or stays in Park City will benefit from this fundraiser. 6,000 people contributed last year and their goal is to have 6,500 contributors this year. Leining said she’s hoping to raise $125,000 for the People’s Health Clinic.

People’s Health Clinic provides medical care for the uninsured residents of Wasatch and Summit County. Leining said many of these residents are uninsurable or undocumented so if it wasn’t for them they wouldn’t be able to get it.

While you can donate on their website, there’s also a live event celebration that’s a party with many different activities. Leining refers to this as the heart and soul of Park City, so you don’t want to miss out on this fundraising opportunity for a great cause!