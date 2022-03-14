Olivia Fronk and Amanda Lewis, Owners of Ava and Finn, joined hour two of GTU to share what their shop offers. Ava and Finn are committed to making finding fashionable clothes easy for busy moms. Ava and Finns’ clothes are made to be functional, comfortable, and look good all at the same time!

“I don’t think that you have to sacrifice fashion for comfort. You don’t have to feel frumpy all day. And you can still have a fun cute comfortable outfit that you can run errands in or dress up and down”, said Lewis.

Ava and Finn’s model showed a python printed skirt and black tee. Both pieces are comfortable and easy pieces to mix and match with other items in your closet! The next model showed off fun printed overalls. Overalls are easy to dress up/ down for both cold and warm weather. Graphic tees are not only cute but so easy to build an outfit off of. Ava and Finn offer a great selection of soft tees. Most Ava and Finn dresses have pockets which make the dress even greater.

If you or a friend would like to shop more items from Ava and Finn visit the information below.

Get 15% off with code GTU15 ( valid for one week)

Instagram: @shopavaandfinn

Facebook: @shopavaandfinn

Website: https://shopavaandfinn.com