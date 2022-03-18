You don’t have to look like you are camping to use a hydration backpack. Deborah Walter, Owner and Creator of Designer Park Company, is a Disneyland expert and has created the bag that will make your trip to an amusement park a breeze.

Created with the extra function and style in mind, Walter finally gets to put her pack on display. It’s made with vegan leather and comes with a hydration kit that attaches to a regular water bottle. The opening in the back will accommodate the hydration tube. You can also put your power bank in one of the elastic pockets in the back compartment and run the power cord out the hole so you can charge your device while still using it.

Mouse ears are cute and fun to wear but there are times when wearing them is uncomfortable or they could fall off. The backpack has an adjustable strap that will hold them while displaying them. The headband part will safely remain in a zippered compartment.

The bag has lots of pockets, one front zippered pocket, 2 side pockets, a phone and misc. pocket as well as 2 elastic pockets for a water bottle or larger items. There is also a hidden zippered compartment in the back of the bag that holds a net that can be removed and clipped to the backpack. This creates a hammock that can hold extra items like a sweatshirt when needed.

