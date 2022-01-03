Fun winter activities and great discounts

It’s 2022 and maybe you’re wanting to get out and make memories with the ones you love! Gina Mecham is here sharing fun activities you can experience all throughout the state of Utah.

Mecham is a single mom who believes in building resilience through recreational therapy. She started an Instagram page that now has over 40,000 followers and she is making a positive impact in our community.

Many of us may be starting to feel cramped up in our homes from the winter snowstorms, but Utah Fun Activities shared the following ideas:

1- Visit frozen places like a Frozen Waterfall (Picture Battle Creek in Pleasant Grove) or a frozen Lake (Pictures of Lindon Marina)

2- There are fun festivals around Utah during the winter. Balloons and Tunes will be happening the third week of February in Kanab and the Winter Festival in Bryce Canyon is also a good event for the family. It has family games, free classes, and other fun stuff. Plus you can visit Cutler Point in Kanab on your way.

3- Visit the Soldier Hollow and enjoy the fun activities in the area. They are opening the Ice Castles on January 7th! You can also go tubing or hit up one of her family’s favorite restaurants, Cafe Galeria in Midway.

Use the code “UTAHFUN22” for 15% off your admission to the Ice Castles and visit @utahfunactivities on Instagram to enter their recent giveaway!