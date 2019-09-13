Fun weekends and festivals to attend

Deena Marie is Out & About sharing the fun events happening this weekend.

1- 33rd Annual Festival of India at Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple, Spanish Fork. Saturday from 5 – 9 pm Get ready for crafts, drama, children’s area, yoga and more! The annual celebration of India’s most beloved epic events! Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for kids.

2- Utah Brazilian Festival Presented by Viva Brazil Cultural Center at University Place Orem, Orem. Saturday 1 – 7 pm The Utah Brazilian Festival celebrate the heritage of Brazil. The organizers love sharing and embracing the authentic people, language and festivities. You don’t need to know how to dance to check out the Samba Parade at 1 pm.

3- SLC Veg Fest Presented by UARC UT Animal Rights Coalition at Library Square, Salt Lake City. Saturday 12-8pm It’s the 4th annual event on Saturday, 9/14 at Library Square. It’s free, and Utah’s largest vegan festival. There is a kid zone, cooking demonstrations, live music, speakers and more. The event attracts more than 5,000 attendees each year!

4- Living Traditions Fall Garden Party Salt Lake City Arts Council and International Peace Gardens at International Peace Gardens, Salt Lake City. Saturday 12 – 4 pm. The garden party is a mini-fesival with artists, food, international craft vendors, music and more.

5- Sky Above, Earth Below; a history of Western Landscape Photography at Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, This exhibition traces the development of western landscape photography from the late 19th century to the 21st century, starting with early American photographers like Myra Albert Wiggins, Edward Curtis, and concluding with contemporary photographers like Barry Andersen, Kimberly Anderson,

6- Logan Pride Festival at Willow Park, Logan Tomorrow, Saturday, 12-7pm. It’s the 4th annual Pride Festival in Logan. According to their Facebook page, Logan Pride Foundation works to strengthen the LGBTQ community, individuals, their families, and allies through advocacy. There is a drag show Friday at 8 pm at Logan Eccles For more information on the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/375088016594398/