Fun weekend events: we’re out and about with Deena Marie

You know what time it is! It’s weekend time! We’re out and about with Deena Marie, showing you were to be this weekend.

1.) Fire up your creativity with our pizza party workshop! Join Discovery Gateway and California Pizza kitchen in the STEAM Lab for the opportunity to create your own personal pizza! Space is limited so hurry and sign up at $5 per participant.

2.) It’s the last night of the outdoor movie series at the Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point. Bring a blanket, popcorn, treats from the concession stand and enjoy Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back tonight at 8:30!

3.) Dog Days of Summer at This is the Place Heritage Park. Meet and mingle with celebrity dogs, get a photo ops, and enjoy the park and have lots of fun with your pups. Dogs are of course free, there will be giveaways and more! $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children, 2 and under free. Tomorrow, 10-5!

4.) Indian Food Fair, tomorrow 11-8 presented by Bollyfood! Lunch will be at Liberty Park. It’s the second annual event. Vendors with a variety of foods served all day for both lunch and dinner! Entertainment, live shows, Indian arts, crafts, clothes, jewelry and fun for everyone. Admission to the event is free!

5.) The 4th annual Birds and Brews at the Ogden Nature Center is Saturday from 5:30 – 9 pm. $30 members, $35 non members. You must be 21 and over to attend. This isn’t your kids field trip to the zoo. You will have access to 4 beer samples and 2 cider samples, a tasty appetizer with Beehive cheese. There will also be trivia games, prizes, and awards.