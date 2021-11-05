Fun way for your kids to get active during winter

Jump into it! Patrice Winn and Kathryn Ozmun from Just Jump It stopped by GTU to talk about their jump rope performances and teachings.

Winn was inspired to start Just Jump It when she wasn’t given jump ropes as a brand new P.E. teacher and she thought to herself “What P.E. teacher doesn’t have jump ropes?” Now, she’s turned this passion into a competitive team that travels and teaches thousands of students.

Ozmun says a lot of their students start young and often end up surpassing their teachers and creating new tricks. Jump roping is also a great workout for individuals or groups.

We were also lucky enough to get a sneak peek at the performances Just Jump It offers as their students showed a dynamic, fun and skillful jump rope performance that you can watch above and even see GTU’s very own Deena get in on some jump rope action.

Just Jump It is offering $100 off the price of a performance if you use the code GOODTHINGSUTAH. For more information, be sure to check out their website, Facebook and Instagram.