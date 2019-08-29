Fun, healthy school lunch ideas you can make at home

Newsfore Opt-In Form

Emily Allen was on today to show us a healthy and delicious way to switch up school lunches. On the show she gave us her recipe for her homemade hummus.

Healthy homemade hummus ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup water, more as needed
  • Juice of 1/2 of a lemon
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1-1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 16 grinds freshly ground pepper
  • 2 cans chickpeas (or about 3 cups if made from dry beans that have been cooked)
  • 1 clove garlic
  • paprika for garnish

Once you have all the ingredients combined all you do is blend all ingredients in a blender and garnish with paprika and serve!

For more mouthwatering recipes visit Emily’s website, www.healthbyemily.com and follow her Instagram @healthbyemilya

