Fun, healthy school lunch ideas you can make at home

Emily Allen was on today to show us a healthy and delicious way to switch up school lunches. On the show she gave us her recipe for her homemade hummus.
Healthy homemade hummus ingredients:
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup water, more as needed
- Juice of 1/2 of a lemon
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1-1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 16 grinds freshly ground pepper
- 2 cans chickpeas (or about 3 cups if made from dry beans that have been cooked)
- 1 clove garlic
- paprika for garnish
Once you have all the ingredients combined all you do is blend all ingredients in a blender and garnish with paprika and serve!
For more mouthwatering recipes visit Emily’s website, www.healthbyemily.com and follow her Instagram @healthbyemilya