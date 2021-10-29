Fun Halloween games for your kids

Adriana Hanzon, of Fun Love and Family, joins us for another segment on the show today where she teaches Reagan her go-to Halloween activities for kids. They even competed against each other in a few of the competitions!

She says this is a perfect activity to keep your kids busy and there are many ways you can get creative with it. The first one she shows us is drawing festive creatures around cookies, muffins, and donuts. While it’s great for Halloween, you can make a version of it for any holiday.

Another game they played was “worm picking” which is similar to bobbing for apples. You try and see who can collect the most amount of worms with your mouth. The other activity she taught us was a game called “Spider Race” where you blow into a straw to move the plastic spider and whoever gets to the finish line first wins. You’ll have to watch the video above to see who won that race!

The last one she showed us is a pasta guts game. Add random Halloween and/or household items to a container full of colored cooked spaghetti, and have your kids pull the items out of the pasta in the order you say with their eyes covered. For older kids, use a timer and make it a competition!

For more Halloween ideas, you can find Handzon on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.