Fun Halloween costumes for the whole family

Halloween is just around the corner and if you have procrastinated getting a costume, Zurchers has you covered. We had Maggie Russell and her adorable little models on the show to display their large variety of costumes available. From bony dinosaurs to a blow up llama pinata, Zurchers is one of the premiere costume stores in Utah.

Although on the show we had mostly kids’ costumes, many of the costumes go up to adult sizes and they have adult-only costumes as well. The best part about Zurchers is not only the amazing costumes, but the amazing prizes. To find your perfect Halloween costume within your budget, visit zurchers.com and find the store that is closest to you.