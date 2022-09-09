It’s (almost) fall, y’all. With the upcoming sweater weather and spooky season, It’s time to start decking your fall halls! Jennie Thacker of Simple Treasures came to GTU to talk about her upcoming event and must have Halloween and Autumn decor.

Simple Treasures’ Grand Opening is Tuesday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a $5 ticket. Customers get first dibs on everything as well as a treats and a treasure hunt. Remainder of show from Wed. 10 a.m. -Saturday is $1 admission at the door as usual. Thacker believes this would make a great girls night and something fun for all. It is anticipated there will be over 180 local businesses.

Instagram: @simpletreasuresboutique

Website: