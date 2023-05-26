SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Val Cameron the wonderful movie critic is back with another round of ratings, should you or should you not see these upcoming releases. Cameron discusses three new movies on today’s Friday flicks. These include About My Father, You Hurt My Feelings and The Little Mermaid.

The first one About My Father is a comedy coming out of Lionsgate. It is rated PG-13 and explores the relationships of different families, what it truly means to be a part of a family and culture differences. Cameron gives this a solid B-.

The second one You Hurt My Feelings, is a rated R comedy. This one may be better for a date night rather than a family hang. This film examines the reality of truth and the deep effect of words in human relationships. Cameron rates this a B+.

The last but not least is The Little Mermaid, a PG musical/fantasy from the one and only Disney. A real life version of the classic little mermaid is the perfect movie to bring the whole family. A heartwarming film that’ll be sure to get the kids singing. Overall, Cameron rates this film a B.

