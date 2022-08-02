We are all aware that first responders are very important in our community, however, are we aware of all the things their jobs entail? Riverton is hosting a Public Safety Night where they will be showcasing all that these individuals do. We spoke with Don Hutson, Riverton Police Chief about what to expect from the upcoming event.

The first week of August across the country is known as “National Night Out.” All across the country events like this will be taking place but Riverton decided to put a spin on the event and include the local fire enforcement. There will be canine, life-flight, car extrication, and fire-fighter gear demonstrations. There will be food provided by Texas Roadhouse and they will be offering free food to the first two-hundred guests. Riverton Police Department has only been around for three years and Hutson states “we feel that we really have a strong connection with the community and that’s what’s so important about this particular event, it is an opportunity for us to connect with the citizens of Riverton.” He emphasizes getting to know one another in a relaxed environment and how important those relationships are to keeping a community safe. The Riverton community is very engaged in their events and the citizens do an amazing job putting on these events. The event is open to all, so grab the family and head over to Riverton City Park tomorrow night, August 3rd, from 6-8 pm.