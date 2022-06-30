Meg Bentley showed us today how to create fun and cute home décor and how to save on your spending by building your own activities.

First, she showed us how to make a do-it-yourself cornhole game. Bentley said that store-bought cornhole boards are often expensive, but you can make them easily and cheaply yourself. Using plywood, door hinges, spray paint and other fun things to decorate your board, she built two cornhole boards for under $30 dollars. To save even more you can even sew your own hacky sacks too.

Bentley also showed us some of her fun décor projects that she made, including a disco ball planter. Using super glue to attach little mirrors that she got from Hobby Lobby, she stuck them all over the vase creating a fun and unique statement piece.

Bentley also showed us some of her other cute crafts. She showed us how she upcycled an old bench to create a cool pink planter. She said that you can upcycle any kind of furniture to turn it into a planter to freshen up your home. Some of her top furniture recommendations for upcycling include old drawers and dressers. Sandbox DIYs are also super easy, Bentley said. Using plastic and fun accessories she told us how she created a fun sandbox for her kids.

To find more fun crafts, viewers can find Bentley on Instagram at @megzyb1010