SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Easter is right around the corner, so most homes will have more refillable than they know what to do with. If this is the case for you, Rose Storey has the perfect Easter crafts that you can do to make good use of these eggs!

The first craft is egg painting. Not the kind of egg painting you might be used to, instead of painting on the eggs you can use the eggs as the paintbrush! Dip the eggs into colorful paints and make colorful circles to make fun for hours. Second, you can use plastic eggs to make an egg snack board. Grab an empty egg carton and fill up the open spots with eggs filled with your kids’ favorite snacks. Lastly, you can make the perfect Easter photo backdrop by gluing eggs onto a foam board. Use hot glue on low heat and carefully line up eggs to cover up your whole board. It takes some time, but the results are well worth it!

Easy crafts like these are the perfect way to reuse your holiday décor. Rose always has the best activities for your kids and families. If you want to see more from her, find her on her blog or Instagram.