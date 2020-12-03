Fun birthday gift ideas and Charcuterie Board trends that will wow your family

  • On the second hour of GTU this morning – In celebration of Britney Spears’ 39th birthday, her record label had a treat for her fans. RCA Records released Wednesday the previously unreleased track, “Swimming in the Stars,” on all digital music streaming services. We are taking a listen this morning! Plus, Jennifer Lopez has a new beauty line – we’ll tell you what the megastar in her 50’s says she does to keep her skin looking so fresh and youthful.
  • And what your daughter-in-law is afraid to tell you… Deena has the list that will make mother-in-laws everywhere cringe!
  • In our bonus round of Hot Topics this morning, Reagan shows us her favorite birthday gift that would be perfect for someone special in your life. The Birthdate Candle is not only personal, but it also smells amazing.
  • And finally, foodies this one is for you… Charcuterie Boards are all the buzz for 2020 and the holiday ideas are everywhere! We have 6 options that will wow every guest. Hope you join us for a Thursday edition of GTU Hour 2.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

