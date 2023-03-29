SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you trying to decide if you want Mexican or Italian food for dinner? Why not combine both! Today our host Nicea DeGering showed us how to make a flavor-packed Taco Spaghetti recipe to satisfy your cravings.

Ingredients:

1 lb. 93% lean ground beef

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

4 c. water

1 (14.5-oz. can) diced tomatoes, preferably Rotel

1 (1-oz.) packet or 2 tbsp. homemade taco seasoning

8 oz. spaghetti

4 oz. Velveeta cheese or American cheese, cut or torn into pieces

1 c. (4 oz.) sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 c. chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving

Sour cream or Mexican crema, for serving (optional)

Directions: