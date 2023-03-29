SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you trying to decide if you want Mexican or Italian food for dinner? Why not combine both! Today our host Nicea DeGering showed us how to make a flavor-packed Taco Spaghetti recipe to satisfy your cravings.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. 93% lean ground beef
  • 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 4 c. water
  • 1 (14.5-oz. can) diced tomatoes, preferably Rotel
  • 1 (1-oz.) packet or 2 tbsp. homemade taco seasoning
  • 8 oz. spaghetti
  • 4 oz. Velveeta cheese or American cheese, cut or torn into pieces
  • 1 c. (4 oz.) sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 c. chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving
  • Sour cream or Mexican crema, for serving (optional)

Directions:

  1. In a large pot over medium-high heat, cook ground beef, onion, and garlic, stirring occasionally, until beef is browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Add water, tomatoes, and taco seasoning, then cover and bring to a boil.
  2. Break spaghetti in half lengthwise and add to sauce. Reduce heat to medium, cover, and simmer until pasta is tender, 12 to 14 minutes.
  3. Remove from heat and stir in Velveeta, cheddar, and cilantro until cheese is melted. Serve topped with more cilantro and sour cream, if using.
  4. Enjoy!