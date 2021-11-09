Fun and simple crafts to do with the kids this fall

Beauty guru, Mary Ann Horne, came on set today to share some fun seasonal crafts you can do with your kids. She brought the cutest little crew with her; her daughter, Roxy, and friends Ari, Andre, and Lola. To make a Thanksgiving turkey, they started with a paper plate, paint, and some sponges. Each of the kids dipped the sponges into their favorite colors and created their turkey feathers. Next, the kids can cut up some colored paper to make the turkey’s face.

Another creative craft she shared was the leaf designs. Here she explained that the kids can go outside and find some colorful leaves to make into different words or faces. Using glue and some store-bought eyes, the kids assembled the darling animals.

The great things about these crafts are that they’re all budget-friendly and something that kids of all ages can do. They’re great for Thanksgiving table décor and are easy and fun to make.

Mary, AKA “Muchacha Mary” can be found on Instagram and Facebook.