Fun adventures and delicious food recommendations for the whole family

If you are itching to get out and do fun things with your family, you need @thebellamyadventures in your life. Jessica Corral shares delicious food recommendations and fun activities you can do with your family.

Today she told viewers about Escalante Escapes. They are luxury tiny homes right by Capitol Reef. You can get out and explore the beautiful outdoors during the day and enjoy a starlit night on the balcony.

Corral says she has a family of foodies. One of their recent finds was The Holy Grill and Bar in Pleasant Grove.She said they had so many options of BBQ smoked meat. The owner recommended turkey breast with homemade mustard and Corral seconds that dish. She said it was so good and her kids liked it too.

Another family favorite of hers is Fish Kiss Fish Spa in Provo, Utah. Customers get to experience a fish-eating spa experience. This is actually where the fish eat the dead skin off of your feet. It is a family-friendly atmosphere and a portion of the proceeds go to charity.

Last, Taqueria Los Lee is a Mexican restaurant in SLC. It is a mom-and-pop with delicious Mexican food. You can feel good eating here because you’re supporting local.

