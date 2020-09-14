Fuller House actress is getting backlash over “spicy” Instagram post

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • On Good Things Utah today – Did you see the photos of Candace Cameron Bure on social media? The actress posted a picture of her husband of 24 years grabbing her breast. Now she’s responding to the backlash and her co-stars are coming to her defense. We’ll tell you what Bob Saget had to say.
  • Plus, actress Jennifer Garner posts a heartfelt message to teachers and students heading back to school in an unprecedented time. We’ll tell you why she got so emotional.
  • And finally, what makes someone creepy? Deena has a list of qualities that psychologists say just might mean that you are being creepier than usual? (the list is long!) Hope you join us for today’s edition of Hot Topics!
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors