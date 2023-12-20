SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( Good Things Utah) – Embark on a journey with Mark Miller Subaru.

Every new Subaru sold, leased, or pre-ordered during Subaru’s “Share The Love ” event drives a $250 donation, matched by Mark Miller Subaru, resulting in a $500 donation to charity. Above vehicle sales, every service order with a genuine Subaru oil filter fuels additional donations. Mark Miller Subaru works with local charities like Girls on the Run, Utah. Reinforces life skills, building confidence, character, care, connections, competence, and contribution through dynamic programs that make a lasting difference. The Granite Education Foundation supports the youth through programs and addresses essential needs.

Each purchase puts you on the road and drives positive change in the community. With plans like crafting a unique beer in collaboration with Proper Brewing. Mark Miller Subaru Buckle up, Subaru enthusiasts—let’s ride for a cause!

For more information visit MarkMillerSubaru.com

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPONSORED by Mark Miller Subaru