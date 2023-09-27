SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Brandy Smith, the Director of Communications at Utah Clean Energy, joined us on the show to share about the annual Party for Clean Power. Utah Clean Energy is a leading public interest organization dedicated to combating climate change through renewable energy, energy efficiency, storage, and clean transportation initiatives. Their goal is to benefit not only the environment and public health but also the state’s economy and long-term energy security.

The Party for Clean Power will take place Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Theater in Salt Lake City. It serves as a crucial gathering to unite local leaders and ignite action against climate change. Attendees can look forward to valuable networking opportunities, delectable food and beverages, and a captivating performance by Brolly Arts titled “Illusion of Abundance.” The event will recognize outstanding climate champions like Scott Anderson and Pastor Oscar Moses for their exceptional dedication to advancing climate solutions within the community.

The Party for Clean Power is an open invitation to join the movement for a cleaner, more sustainable future. To learn more about the event and secure tickets, please visit Utah Clean Energy’s website at https://utahcleanenergy.org/ and follow Utah Clean Energy on Instagram and Facebook at UtahCleanEnergy to stay updated on their initiatives and events.