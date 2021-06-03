Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Nathan Hessing from Time Traveler bakery makes it possible for people to eat gluten again! The specialty fermentation techniques that he uses have helped thousands of people get wheat back in their diets from people with gluten issues, diabetes, thyroid disorders, hormone issues, autoimmune issues, and the list goes on and on. He came by to teach us how to use these techniques as well as make a tasty Frybread Recipe.

Gluten caused Nathan 5 years of unexplained full-body pain and mental health issues. He cut wheat and many other foods out and the pain and depression went away – but he had to cut out so many foods that he started to suffer from nutrient deficiencies.

Nathan’s wife and he were desperate to figure out a way to eat real food again so they started looking at how food used to be made before people started having issues with wheat. They discovered that if they made food the old way then all of the modern health issues go away. That is why they are called Time Travelers Bakery.

This has worked for thousands of people with many different health issues. Some examples of these health issues are:

-Gluten Sensitivity

-Diabetes

-Skin Issues

-Hashimotos and other Thyroid disorders

-Fibromyalgia

-Chron’s Disease

-Ulcerative Colitis

-Hormone Disorders

-PCOS

-POTS AND MORE!

There are two reasons why their methods work for people with health issues:

1. High-Quality flour: They make sure their flour is protected against the modern chemicals that are illegal in many countries but legal in the US – E.G. bromates and glyphosates

2.Fermentation: This is the real heavy hitter, they don’t use yeast instead they only rise their bread with a special process called Double Heavy Fermentation. This fermentation breaks down the gluten and the carbs which mean that your belly and blood sugar don’t have to do the work anymore!

Time Travelers Bakery is located at 42 W. Center Street Provo, UT

Hours: Tues- Sat 1:00 PM -8:00 PM

Find Time Travelers Bakery online, and FB.

Frybread

Ingredients:

-Starter

-Baking Soda

-Any Cooking Oil

-Seasonings of choice

Tips:

-If your frybread keeps coming out too dense and “uncooked” in the center you either need to add a little bit of water to the starter you are using to thin it out or you need to add more baking soda. Also, if your burner is on high heat instead of medium then the outside will cook completely but the inside will be left uncooked.

-Suggested Spices: Italian seasoning, garlic salt, salt and pepper

-Can be eaten plain or topped with anything yummy.

-Great with marinara, high-ferment quality cheeses, and pretty much any type of sauce or dressing.

-Instead of savory, you can also do cinnamon sugar after it comes out of the pan for more of a churro-style fry bread. Play around with spices and sweets, and have some fun!

Directions:

Mix the starter and let sit out on the countertop for a minimum of 24 hours and a max of 48 hours.

2. Mix 1 cup of starter and 1/4 tsp of baking soda in a bowl. You want this mix to be about the thickness of a pancake batter if it is too thick, just add a bit of water until it is the right thickness. As you mix the baking soda will react with the starter and cause it to bubble up.

3. Put anywhere from 1/2 to 2 Tbsp of oil in a small pan and turn on medium heat (more oil will give you a pan-fried treat and less oil will be more of a yummy flatbread.

4. Pour your starter and baking soda mix into the oiled pan, add any desired spices, and pan-fry until there are some golden brown spots on it. Flip like a pancake so both sides get cooked properly.