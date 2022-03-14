Looking for a treat to satisfy your sweet tooth? Amy Lund, Owner of Dough Lady SLC joined hour one of GTU to share some of her yummy treats! Dough Lady launched in November of 2020. Lund and her husband Eric brainstormed side hustle ideas and the couple stuck to baking! Mrs. Lund is the baker while her husband does everything on the back end at Dough Lady. A year after opening, Lund decided to quit her job so she could focus on Dough Lady full time.

Dough Lady started as a way for Lund to get her baking fix and quickly turned into a lot more than Lund and her husband expected. The Dough Lady sells not only sweet roll dough but also cookie dough in a variety of different flavors. Lund created all flavors and has a rotating monthly menu, so customers never get bored!

The Dough Lady has grown entirely from word of mouth and Instagram. Each week the store opens dough pre-orders on Sunday for the upcoming week. The Dough Lady also has recently started catering with freshly baked rolls (corporate meetings/weddings) and has pop-ups once or twice a month! Lund showed GTU Host Nicea how she makes her famous fruity pebble cinnamon rolls!

If you would like to try an amazing sweet treat from The Dough Lady follow the links below.

Website: doughladyslc.com

Instagram: @doughladyslc

Email: doughladyslc@gmail.com