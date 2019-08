Do you love the arts? Miss Sandy 2019, Makayla Conner and Ella Henrie who played Elsa in Midvale Main Street’s Frozen Jr. were in the studio to tell us about how we can support arts educations!

Makayla is the Music Director of Frozen Jr. at Midvale Main Street Theatre and brought Ella Henrie. She plays Elsa so, of course, performed the popular “Let It Go” on the show. Be sure to watch the video.

For more information on the children’s theatre, visit www.midvaletheatre.com