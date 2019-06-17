A no bake dessert that is only three ingredients? How could you resist! Charlotte Hancey joined us in the kitchen to show us how to make her Frozen Coconut Lime Pie!
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1/4 cups sweetened coconut flakes
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 6 tablespoons butter, melted
- 5 limes
- 1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided
- 1/4 cup confectioners sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375.
- Prepare Pie crust by combining graham cracker crumbs, coconut, sugar, and butter in a bowl. Stir until moistened.
- Pour moisture into 9-inch pie plate and firmly press into bottom and up the sides.
- Bake crust for 10 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.
- Zest limes to make 1 tablespoon of zest.
- Juice limes to make 1/2 cup juice.
- In a large bowl, whisk together sweetened condensed milk, zest, and juice. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, beat 1 cup of whipping cream until stiff peaks form.
- Gently fold cream into lime mixture.
- Pour filling into cooled crust.
- Freeze at least 3 hours or until firm.
- Beat remaining 1 cup whipping cream with 1/4 cup confectioners sugar until stiff peaks form. Use to garnish individual pie servings.
This is an easy, delicious summer dessert! Only 3 ingredients in the filling! For more information follow Charlotte on Instagram: @charlotte.shares