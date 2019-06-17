Frozen Coconut Lime Pie

A no bake dessert that is only three ingredients? How could you resist! Charlotte Hancey joined us in the kitchen to show us how to make her Frozen Coconut Lime Pie!

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
  • 1/4 cups sweetened coconut flakes
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 6 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 5 limes
  • 1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided
  • 1/4 cup confectioners sugar

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375.
  2. Prepare Pie crust by combining graham cracker crumbs, coconut, sugar, and butter in a bowl. Stir until moistened.
  3. Pour moisture into 9-inch pie plate and firmly press into bottom and up the sides.
  4. Bake crust for 10 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.
  5. Zest limes to make 1 tablespoon of zest.
  6. Juice limes to make 1/2 cup juice.
  7. In a large bowl, whisk together sweetened condensed milk, zest, and juice. Set aside.
  8. In a separate bowl, beat 1 cup of whipping cream until stiff peaks form.
  9. Gently fold cream into lime mixture.
  10. Pour filling into cooled crust.
  11. Freeze at least 3 hours or until firm. 
  12. Beat remaining 1 cup whipping cream with 1/4 cup confectioners sugar until stiff peaks form. Use to garnish individual pie servings. 

This is an easy, delicious summer dessert! Only 3 ingredients in the filling! For more information follow Charlotte on Instagram: @charlotte.shares

