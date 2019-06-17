A no bake dessert that is only three ingredients? How could you resist! Charlotte Hancey joined us in the kitchen to show us how to make her Frozen Coconut Lime Pie!



Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cups sweetened coconut flakes

2 tablespoons brown sugar

6 tablespoons butter, melted

5 limes

1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk

2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided

1/4 cup confectioners sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375. Prepare Pie crust by combining graham cracker crumbs, coconut, sugar, and butter in a bowl. Stir until moistened. Pour moisture into 9-inch pie plate and firmly press into bottom and up the sides. Bake crust for 10 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. Zest limes to make 1 tablespoon of zest. Juice limes to make 1/2 cup juice. In a large bowl, whisk together sweetened condensed milk, zest, and juice. Set aside. In a separate bowl, beat 1 cup of whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Gently fold cream into lime mixture. Pour filling into cooled crust. Freeze at least 3 hours or until firm. Beat remaining 1 cup whipping cream with 1/4 cup confectioners sugar until stiff peaks form. Use to garnish individual pie servings.

This is an easy, delicious summer dessert! Only 3 ingredients in the filling! For more information follow Charlotte on Instagram: @charlotte.shares