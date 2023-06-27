SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Jacquelyn Jorgensen Owner of Jorgie Spark, joined hosts Deena and Bree to show off her incredible wood decor.

In 2020, Jorgensen started her career off with glass etching, and as time went on, she dabbled in wood creations and eventually fell in love with them. She invested in a professional laser needed to make the high-end wood decor, and after a year of trial and error, she finally found the ins and outs of making wood decor and has been extremely successful since.

She also engraves metal and jewelry and offers handmade wooden engraved journals. To see more of Jorgensen’s work check out her Instagram and Facebook. Don’t forget to mention Good Things Utah anytime in July for 20% off your orders.