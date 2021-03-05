From the symphony to creating a coloring book, we’ve got 8 weekend ideas!

Weekend ideas for you and your family, whether you’re heading out, or staying in!

Southwest Symphony: An evening with Violin Virtuoso David Park: Presented by the Southwest Symphony at the Cox Performing Arts Center at Dixie State University in St. George. David Park, assistant concertmaster for the Utah Symphony, has been described by the Salt Lake Tribune as, “a soloist with extraordinary gifts.” One of the last students of a legendary violinist (Jascha Heifetz), David continues to tour the world as a featured soloist. He returns to perform with the Southwest Symphony this March, featuring the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, and Mendelssohn’s Overture to a Midsummer Night’s Dream. Masks required. Friday, March 5th at 7:30, Cox Performing Arts Center at Dixie State University located at 225 S. 700 E., Saint George, UT dsutix.universitytickets.com/w/default.aspx?PageNumber=1

Tethered: A virtual reading presented by An Other Theater Company, on their website now through tomorrow, March 6th. This new play by Chelsea Hickman, the playwright who brought you SAFE and SAFE, A Christmas Story, comes a new tale of womanhood, magic, and the dangers of choosing what’s “righteous” over what’s right. Set in 1600s England, Tethered tells the story of an expecting farm wife, Margaret, and her fascination with her new neighbor, Sileas Fletcher. Sileas offers her services as a healer and midwife, but Margaret has already chosen her Gossips: Ms. Mary Wallace, Mrs. Elizabeth Gibson, and Mrs. Alice Adams. The Gossips warn Margaret to be wary of the Fletcher bloodline, as they come from a long line of witches. Blood runs cold when Margaret’s husband doesn’t return home from delivering crops to a neighboring village. And Margaret isn’t entirely certain that is such a bad thing. www.anothertheater.org



Paint an alpaca at the Paint Mixer in SLC for all ages! Tomorrow, Saturday 1 – 3. All ages event (no alcohol served). Guests limited to 15. Join The Paint Mixer to paint a vivid composition! Their goal is to encourage everyone to try something new, and create something special! All ages and artistic abilities are encouraged to join in the creative adventure. Step-by-step instruction and materials are provided. Founded in 2012, The Paint Mixer is Utah’s first locally owned and operated paint and sip experience. So typically geared to 21+, this is a chance for kids to participate in the experience. Register ahead of time, and arrive 15 minutes before the start of the scheduled class time. Adult $35, Kids $30. March 6th, 1-3pm. The Paint Mixer 1327 E 2100 S, SLC. thepaintmixer.com/salt-lake-studio



Provo Women’s Day. Online, tomorrow March 6th at 10 am. Welcome to the 6th Annual Provo Women’s Day! They’ve been working hard to put together an amazing schedule of events and they can’t wait to reveal this year’s theme along with all of the workshops, classes, and parties that will be happening. There’s a Lecture Series: Meet women who are changing the face of Provo. Kick-off the event with a drive-thru breakfast and enjoy a special broadcast on Zoom. Stay for the After Party: Get ready for a night out on the town! Enjoy hors d’eouvres, a craft, music, and come wearing your best outfit for a fun and safe evening. There will be fitness classes, craft kit pick-ups, mommy and me classes, a women’s panel, a girls summit & more! Free, but registration is required. Saturday, March 6 at 10 am 801-852-6105 provowomensday@provo.org

www.facebook.com/events/893381728158062

Kanab Train Show: held at the Kanab Center in Utah. Bring all the family to see lots of trains, Legos, and even Lego trains! There will be lots to see and do for folks of all ages. Face coverings required. Free Admission. For the first time, they’ll have vendors selling railroad and Lego related wares at the show. If you hop on their website, you can get a good idea of all the displays they have set up to see, the people to create them, and how intricate they are. They’re also planning on food trucks. Friday, 5 March from 4-9pm, Saturday, 6 March 9am-5pm. Kanab Center Ballroom at 20 E 100 N Kanab, Utah kanabtrainshow.com



A night of Broadway: Salute to the Silver Screen at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre at the SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem, Songs from movie soundtracks and showtunes from movie musicals from a five-star cast! One of our their popular annual events, this year’s showtunes spectacular will feature an evening of classic and contemporary songs from movies and movie musicals with an amazing cast of performers! It will be the perfect mix of fun and upbeat songs, powerful dramatic numbers and beautiful ballads. Plus group medleys with some classic favorites! You’ll enjoy music from The Greatest Showman, Sweeney Todd, Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Dreamgirls, The Princess and the Frog, Gentlemen. Tonight, through March 13.

Mar 5, 2021 at 07:00 pm (Fri)

Mar 6, 2021 at 07:00 pm (Sat)

Mar 8, 2021 at 07:00 pm (Mon)

Mar 9, 2021 at 07:00 pm (Tue)

Mar 10, 2021 at 07:00 pm (Wed)

Mar 11, 2021 at 07:00 pm (Thu)

Mar 12, 2021 at 07:00 pm (Fri)

Mar 13, 2021 at 07:00 pm (Sat)

SCERA center for the arts is located at 745 South State Street, Orem scera.org/events/a-night-of-broadway-salute-to-the-silver-screen/

2021 SHEroes in STEM happens at Thanksgiving Point Museum of Natural Curiosity in Lehi. Saturday, March 6th from 10 am – 2 pm. SHEroes in STEM’ is a kickoff event to celebrate International Women’s Day. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Come learn about these different fields of work with engaging activities and presentations. Bring the whole family to enjoy this showcase of how women take part in many different STEM professions! Included with Museum of Natural Curiosity admission and free for Thanksgiving Point Members. Space is limited. Ticket reservation highly recommended. Masks required. Saturday, March 6th

10 am – 2 pm. The Museum of Natural Curiosity is located at 3605 Garden Drive, Lehi thanksgivingpoint.org/events/sheroes-in-stem

Create your own coloring book at the Kimball Art Center in Park City Saturday, March 6th from 10:00 AM- 1:00 PM. Artist Instructor Kylie Millward will help you draw your own individual unique coloring pages. Then you’ll compile all of your drawings into a coloring book that you can all continue to enjoy beyond class! $30 plus a $5 material fee. Ages 6 and older. Saturday, March 6the 10 am- 1 pm. The Kimball Art Center is located at 1401 Kearns Boulevard, Park City

kimballartcenter.org/art-classes/