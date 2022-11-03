SALT LAKE, UT – Climb your own mountains and get to your own peaks. This is exactly what Mary Crafts, successful entrepreneur and founder of Culinary Crafts, did. When she turned 50, she looked at a picture of herself and realized she wasn’t feeling as self-confident as she wanted to be. So, she worked hard and lost tons of weight and gained a bunch of muscle. Now she is feeling the best she’s ever felt, and she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania Africa, and she wants to share how she got to where she is now. Therefore, she wrote her book “UNBOUNDED, from sorrows to summits.” It’s about how to release the fears that hold us bound and live the life we are meant to live. For more information or to get to know her more check out her social media and website. If you want to buy the book it’s on Amazon.

Website: marycraftsinc.com

Amazon: UNBOUNDEDSorrowSummitMaryCrafts