From the Oscars to new films check them out this weekend

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Val Cameron joins us this week to talk about the new film, Mortal Kombat and shares her predictions for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Picture for the Oscars.

New Movies:

Mortal Kombat

Rated R

“How does it live up to the Game and the 1995 Movie?”

Oscars:

Best Animated Feature Film

ONWARD

OVER THE MOON

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON

SOUL

WOLFWALKERS

Valerie Cameron’s pick is for Soul, she gave that movie a B+. She says the film was so enjoyable and the soundtrack is amazing. Soul is streaming on Disney+

Best Picture

THE FATHER

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

MANK

MINARI

NOMADLAND

PROMISING YOUNG WOMEN

SOUND OF METAL

THE TRIAL OF CHICAGO 7

Val Cameron says, “Definitely a good year for Best Picture. A ton of really phenomenal films. So far this award season Nomadland has taken the most awards: Golden Globes, Critics Choice, and Bafta for Best Picture, just to name a few. So, if you go by that you would think it will take the Oscar as well, but I am hoping there will be an upset and The Trial Of The Chicago 7 will take it.”

We will see this Sunday, right here on ABC at 6 PM MT!