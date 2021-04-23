From the Oscars to new films check them out this weekend

Val Cameron joins us this week to talk about the new film, Mortal Kombat and shares her predictions for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Picture for the Oscars.
New Movies:
Mortal Kombat
Rated R
“How does it live up to the Game and the 1995 Movie?”
Oscars:
Best Animated Feature Film
- ONWARD
- OVER THE MOON
- A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON
- SOUL
- WOLFWALKERS
Valerie Cameron’s pick is for Soul, she gave that movie a B+. She says the film was so enjoyable and the soundtrack is amazing. Soul is streaming on Disney+
Best Picture
THE FATHER
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
MANK
MINARI
NOMADLAND
PROMISING YOUNG WOMEN
SOUND OF METAL
THE TRIAL OF CHICAGO 7
Val Cameron says, “Definitely a good year for Best Picture. A ton of really phenomenal films. So far this award season Nomadland has taken the most awards: Golden Globes, Critics Choice, and Bafta for Best Picture, just to name a few. So, if you go by that you would think it will take the Oscar as well, but I am hoping there will be an upset and The Trial Of The Chicago 7 will take it.”
We will see this Sunday, right here on ABC at 6 PM MT!