We love playing a round of fishbowl questions, and thought it would make a fun addition to our birthday show. This time, the twist is the questions come directly from our live studio audience, and we get to dive deep into what the viewers are curious to know!

Nicea @niceadegering Surae @suraechinn Deena @deena_marie