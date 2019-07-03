From performing on The Voice to the Stadium of Fire

From representing Utah County on The Voice, to performing in Utah County at the Stadium of Fire, Talon Cardon stopped by the studio to talk about his experience.

Talon is a singer and songwriter who was featured on this last season of The Voice, a singing competition on NBC. He was one of 48,000 people who auditioned and one of 80 who made it to the stage. After rounds and rounds of auditions, he performed “Say You Won’t Let Go,” on the show. At the last second Jon Legend turned his chair around to select Talon as part of his team. Talon was then able to work with Jon Legend and shared with us how grateful he was for that experience.

He is now back in Utah and will be performing at the Stadium of Fire 4th of July celebration featuring Keith Urban.

For more information go to freedomfestival.org. Follow Talon on Instagram @taloncardon to be the first to hear about his new music coming out in just a few weeks.