From Kickstarter to huge success, Beddy’s founders are back on GTU

- Six years ago two friends, Betsy and Angie, decided to start a company out of necessity. It was such a struggle to make the blankets fit around her twins’ bunk beds, Betsy decided to add a zipper – and Beddy’s was born. They threw the idea out on Kickstarter and then our own Nicea DeGering introduced them to viewers on Good Things Utah and the rest is history. The founders and friends are back on the show this morning to talk about the secrets to their success, and how to turn your passion or hobby into a full blown career!