From grilled cheese to loaded fries, this mama daughter duo has it all

Wendi Lundin, Owner/Operator of Mama Toasted Cheeser and Cherokie Balthrop pieced together their most popular sandwiches, The Pork, and Mac Grilled Cheese, and their Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheese.

Wendi (Mama), owner-operator of Mama Toasted Cheeser runs the cafe located inside the quilted bear in the Ogden Newgate Mall, and Cherokie (Daughter), runs their food truck.

They have had their food truck business since 2015. In February 2020 they opened their first brick and mortar store. Great timing! So they got to experience the pandemic situation with their new restaurant. Due to a lot of fabulous customers, family, and friends helping us, they were able to make it through!

They made their most popular restaurant sandwich, The Pork and Mac Grilled Cheese, and their most popular food truck sandwich The Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheeser with their fresh-cut loaded fries. The pork and mac sandwich comes on their Parmesan-Crusted bread, Swiss, Provolone, and Cheddar Cheese. Then they put their BBQ pulled pork and Mama’s homemade mac and cheese on the sandwich and toast it up into the most delicious melty gourmet grilled cheese. Their Chicken Bacon Ranch comes on a ciabatta bun with their slow-cooked chicken breast, 4 strips of bacon, ranch dressing, and lots of shredded cheddar cheese. They toast it in their oven for a wonder toasted gourmet sandwich. They serve fresh-cut fries loaded with cheddar, mozzarella, bacon pieces, and jalapeño to make up their loaded fries!

Their cafe inside the quilted bear in the Ogden Newgate Mall has over 30 unique sandwiches, deep-fried sides, soups, salads, and desserts.

Their food truck serves about half of the cafe sandwich but they rotate in their daily specials so you can try all of Mama’s creations at both locations.

They cater to big and small events. They also deliver and use door dash, Grubhub, and uber eats. The cafe is open Monday through Saturday 11 AM -6 PM.

They post daily where their food truck will be located each day.

Find Mama Toasted Cheeser online.

FB:

Food Truck: @Mama’s mobile toasted cheeser

Cafe: @Mama’s Toasted Cheeser

IG:

Food Truck: @mamasmobiletoastedcheeser

Cafe: @mama_cheeser