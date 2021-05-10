From Dole Whip to Italian Ice, this shop has all the tasty ice treats

Deb Merrill from Zeppe’s Italian Ice came by to share about their tasty Italian ice, Gelata (Italian ice with custard), Dole Whip, GoLata (Italian ice to go).
Zeppe’s is a Utah-grown business that serves Italian ice and soft serves custard. It’s a great place to come after events, or to take the kids after dinner for a great tasting treat everyone loves.
They are an original Utah company started in 2007 with the first store in Ogden
There are now 8 Utah locations, each independently owned, with more locations coming soon. (Layton, Logan, Utah county)
Dole whip first became popular in Disneyland, it’s excellent as a non-dairy alternative to the custard on a gelata.
Their new GoLata product is a non-dairy creamy Italian ice that can be picked up at the store and taken home to keep in your freezer.
