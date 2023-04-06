SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — BYU student, Dawson Wayne is making waves on this season of American Idol. This 21-year-old student from San Antonio, Texas recently auditioned in front of the American Idol judges in Nashville and received a golden ticket to Hollywood Week. Not only did he make it through both rounds of Hollywood Week, but he also moved on to the Showstoppers round, which is set to air on Monday, April 10.

Wayne has been making a name for himself in the music industry with his unique sound and captivating performances. His journey on American Idol is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. Viewers can expect to see Wayne’s incredible talent on full display during the upcoming episode.

As Wayne continues to make his mark on American Idol, we’re rooting for him every step of the way. So be sure to tune in and show your support for this talented local artist.