From biscuit brunch to bourbon caramel pudding

Prohibition in Murray is a delicious restaurant, a speakeasy bar, and a great place to catch unique entertainment! While you can’t immerse yourself in the awesome ambiance just yet, you can still order from their menu for brunch, lunch, and dinner! We were so excited to have them in the kitchen for today’s Save the Faves! Nicea and Brian loved what they sampled today:

Chicken & Biscuits (Brunch Menu) Fried 8 oz double lobe chicken breast, fluffy country style biscuit, house chorizo gravy, 2 eggs any style, red quinoa & spinach hashbrowns.

Alfred ‘O’ (Entrée) Butternut squash ravioli, tail on peeled butterfly shrimp, parmesan alfredo with white wine, smoked paprika, Cajun spices, crushed red pepper. Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding (Signature dessert.) Cream soaked brioche bread, eggs & spices baked to a firm, then sautéed in butter. Caramel sauce simmered with bourbon, fresh berries, candied pecans, whipped cream.

Prohibition has a variety of foods to accommodate most diets. From house-made vegan cheese on spinach fusilli pasta (Mac& Cheese) to the veal/cherry reduction on their Moonshine Cherry Wagyu steak! Most items are made from scratch in-house, with the exception of some desserts.

Prohibition is located at 151 East, 6100 S, in Murray across from Fashion Place mall.

Serving brunch and dinner menu all day for takeout and delivery.

Monday through Friday 11 am to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 9 pm

Hours will expand to late nights once social distancing restrictions are lifted.

See the full menu and order online at ProhibitionUtah.com

Order this weekend, and help to Save the Faves!